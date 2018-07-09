NRM Set To Launch #NotTooPoorToRun Campaign Ahead of 2019 General Elections

In the face of various political activities ahead of the 2019 general elections, permutations have kick started as politicians and political parties strategze to either gain power or retain it.

While the money bags are busy spreading money here and there, the young emerging leaders are left with nothing but their dreams and sincere aspirations. The biggest challenge facing them is lack of funding for electoral consultations and campaigns. Reason why great minds with incredible leadership skills always shy away from politics because they think they do not have the finances needed to face the fraudulent money bags in the system.

Most of the time these young leaders don't even have money to buy nomination forms which are always too exorbitant for the average Nigerian. This in itself is a deliberate plan by the old gladiators to keep recycling themselves in the corridors of power.

With the passage of the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill into law, the young and patriotic people of Nigeria are optimistic that the right time has come for them to take center stage in providing the leadership that Nigerians have earnestly waited for. With the challenges of financing ahead of them however, it became necessary that a step be taken that will activate the capacities of young people irrespective of their financial backgrounds. This is why the #NotTooPoorToRun campaign was initiated as an activation response to the #NotTooYoungToRun law.

The #NotTooPoorToRun campaign, an initiative of The National Rescue Movement (NRM) which will be officially launched in a couple of weeks, seeks to provide an enabling platform within the party for young aspiring leaders by granting nomination forms/tickets in all electoral categories free of charge to all aspirants in the 2019 elections.

Addressing newsmen recently, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Saidu Dansadau said;

"This initiative became necessary because if governance continue to remain in the hands of crooked money bags, then the hope of achieving a better Nigeria will remain an illusion forever. This is because humble, true and sincere Nigerians will never have the chance to serve their Nation politically".