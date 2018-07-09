Ooni, Oau Unveil Literature Book On Moremi Ajasoro, The Queen Of Liberty

The Arole Oodua & Ooni Of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II in conjuction with the Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) is set to unveil the book written on Moremi Ajasoro, an Ife queen who sacrificed herself to be enslaved for the liberty of her people and mankind.

This was contained in a press statement released on Monday by Oonis's Director of Media, Comrade Moses Olafare who said the launching ceremony expected to be chaired by HRM, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, the Olugbon of Ile-Igbon and Vice Chairman, Oyo state Council of Obas & Chiefs is slated to hold 11am on Saturday 14th July, 2018 at the Oduduwa Hall of the prestigeous university

According to him, the book published by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and House Of Oduduwa Foundation in collaboration with Institute of Cultural Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University talks about the strength and power of a woman in ancient Yoruba history, warning that the people must prevent the rich Yoruba culture and history against extinction.

"People without history and culture are doomed to extinction. This book

Queen Moremi Ajasoro reminds us about the pride of womanhood to encourage the values of decency, courage, hardwork, justice, sacrifice for public good, contentment and integrity." Olafare said

The statement also quoted the House Of Oduduwa Foundation's CEO, Prince Jide Fadairo regretting that many historical facts about Yoruba heroes and heroines were lost due to lack of recognition and proper archival preservation. He maintained that the book is very necessary to get people well informed about Moremi Ajasoro as an epitome of bravery, courage and liberation that should always be celebrated.

"in recent times we have observed decline and near extinction of our culture. Many yawn for history and many lack

knowledge of history as so many historical facts have been lost due to lack of recognition and proper archival preservation.

To change this trend, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II made it a focal point to be committed to the preservation of Yoruba cultural heritage.

Moremi Ajasoro was an epitome of bravery, courage and liberation

worthy of an unforgettable place in our hearts.This book provides the opportunity for everyone to be well informed about her role and most importantly to be used in all our schools for the benefit our teeming youths." Prince Fadairo maintained.

Also quoted in the statement, Director of Institute of Cultural Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr Ayo Omidire praised Ooni Ogunwusi for his cultural tourism revolution. He assured that the literature book on Queen Moremi Ajasoro which will be the first of its kind to be written in both Yoruba and English will greatly help in reviving the rapidly vanishing

history and culture of Yoruba people.

Meanwhile, Princess of Ronke Ademiluyi of the London/African Fashion Show and Mrs Moremi Soyinka Onijala had a month ago during a press briefing in Lagos spoken on the book which has its forward written by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

GCFR and dedicated to the wife of Ogun state, Mrs Funso Amosun

While Princess Ademiluyi who is also the Global Heritage Ambassador of Moremi Ajasoro legacy, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi explained that the book is written both in English and Yoruba languages will be distributed to schools across the nation for the preservation and promotion of the Yoruba language and for the new generation to learn about the attributes and power of a woman in ancient Yoruba History.

According to Mrs Moremi Onijala the daughter of of the Noble Lauret, Professor Wole Soyinka who was named after the legendary queen Moremi and who is also the Head, Advisory Board of Moremi Ajasoro Initiative lauded the efforts of the Ooni in his bid to continually promote the legacy of the Iconic Queen.

It will be recalled that Ooni Ogunwusi has in 2016 unveiled the Nigeria's tallest statue and 3rd in Africa called "Moremi Ajasoro Statue Of Liberty erected right inside her compound at Okerewe quarters in Ile-Ife where he described the heroine fondly called as "Iya Okerewe" as the real mother of world's liberty whose legacy must not be left in oblivion.