Nigerian Army Organises Medical Outreach In Borno State... Over 1843 Persons Benefited

The Nigerian Army has embarked on a medical outreach for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State as part of activities marking this year's Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2018.

Speaking while flagging off the event, the Acting Commander of the Brigade, Colonel Adamu Nura, urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the free medical outreach. He emphasised that the exercise is part of the civil- military activities of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the people received medical attention.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations in a statement Monday said also that while speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Bulama Isah Bukar (Awusari A) commended the Nigerian Army for the kind gesture as well as their sacrifices in ensuring that peace returned back to Bama.

The women leader in the area, Mrs Aisha Adamu also noted that the gesture will go a long way in ameliorating their plights and further strengthened the already existing cordial relationship between the troops and the host community.

Over, 1843 persons benefited from the medical outreach.