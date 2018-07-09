Borno Af- Nship Advocates For Safe Delivery, Family Planning To Tackle Maternal Mortality In Health Facilities

This was disclosed yesterday by the Executive Director, BSPHCDA, Dr. Sule Mele while addressing members of Jere Local Government Area Steering Committee under Performance Based Financing (PBF) which is the pillar of AF-NSHIP, as well as Health Facility Managers, PIU members, Health Stakeholders and other participants in the state.

Represented by the Project Coordinator of Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Hajiya Habiba Saidu at its regular Quarterly meeting which took place at Maimusari Clinic, Conference Hall in Jere Local Government Area, Dr. Mele said, the 1st quarter 2018 meeting is aimed at strengthening the institutional process at the Primary Health Care levels (both public and private health facilities) contracted under the project

This he said is to ensure the quality and quantity of the health care services through reasonable level of autonomy, increased accountability, staff motivation, Health Facility Ownership by Communities in the catchment areas with strict adherence to PBF, which is "Earn according to your performance. Adding that, maternal mortality and morbidity should not be handled with kit gloves". Mele said.

He informed that the development objective of AF-NSHIP is to increase the delivery and use of high impact maternal and child health interventions and improve quality of care at the contracted health facilities, so that remarkable increase in quality of Child Deliveries, immunization and general health services in the state will be achieved.

Members of the Steering Committee who attained the meeting review PBF activities include, Technical Adviser, Mrs. Christine Mukwantwali, Focal Person of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mr. Peter Adamu, PIU team, Representatives of Independent Verification Agency j(IVA) and Contract Management Verification Agency (CMVA), Dr. Zara Wudiri and Audu Lucky, Director Primary Health Care, Jere LGA, Hajiya Yagana Shettima, Health Facility Managers among others.