General News | 9 July 2018 08:47 CET

Troops Encounter Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

Troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force while on clearance patrol at Mallam Matsari village encountered Boko Haram terrorists.

However, the terrorists fled the village on sighting the troops and a female child abandoned by the terrorists was also rescued.

A statement issued Monday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Items recovered include:
a. Three AK 47 rifle magazines.
b. One FN rifle magazine.
c. One dry cell battery.
d. One suicide vest.
e. One 36 hand grenade.
f. Two 9 volt batteries.
g. One pressure plate.
h. Wire for making Improvised Explosive Devices.
i. Two grinding machines.
Also, a bore hole and some food items were destroyed.

The statement advised members of the public to report any suspicious activities or movements in their areas to the law enforcement agents.


