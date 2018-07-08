How misconceptions about me on social media make my daughter sad: Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says his daughter almost cried after reading things written about him on social media.

Adesina said this on Friday while speaking in an interview with THISDAY newspapers in Abuja.

The presidential aide said most of the things said about him on social media are fabricated.

He said his job as President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman gives him a sense of fulfilment because his boss is “making a difference” in the country.

“I remember my daughter who was in the university then and she called me and was almost crying and said 'all these things I read on social media about you, this is not you,” he said.

“I then I told her 'since you know that it is not me, then let your heart be at peace knowing that it is not your daddy, it is a creation of the social media.'”

“For me, it gives me a sense of fulfillment that I'm working with a man that is making a difference in Nigeria.

“Everyday, I take the challenges as they come. Don't mind the vocal minority who have access to social media and traditional media and say all sorts of things. They are a vocal minority but the majority of Nigerians are with him, and the polls will show it.”

Adesina has come under intense criticism for defending some actions of the President. But the spokesman said he is able to defend his principal because he has an “inside knowledge” of happenings under the current administration.

“What I've noticed is that some people do not like people who can hold their own. When you can hold your own, they say its arrogance. I think it is just that I can hold my own,” he continued.

“Anything that you come with, I can always defend because I am part of the administration and I have inside knowledge.

“So, if you come with something that is not true, I can always debunk it. If anybody sees that as being arrogant or cocky, I can't help it. But 'cocky and arrogant' I don't think so. I am not. (The Whistler)