Public Complaint Commission to partner judiciary, other stakeholders in Osun

The Public Complaint Commission in Osun state is seeking partnership with stakeholders including the judiciary and the media to achieve its core objectives.

The new Commissioner of the Commission in Osun State, Barr Ganiyu Olatoye Aminu disclosed this in Osogbo when he visited the Chief Judge of Osun State, Honourable Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo at the Osun State High Court.

Aminu had earlier met the heads of key institutions in the state and visited media houses to sensitise the people of Osun on the activities of the Commission.

He noted that many people may not be aware of the existence of the Commission in Osun and vowed to embark on aggressive sensitization to negligent people about the Commission.

Speaking during the meeting, Justice Oyebola assured that judiciary in the state would partner with the commission to achieve its objectives in the state, particularly in protecting the defenceless people from the oppressors.