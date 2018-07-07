Dalung (Minister of sports) slams Keyamo as ‘indecent, untruthful, bad’ lawyer

Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung launched a social media tirade Saturday afternoon to complain about Buhari’s Campaign media director, Festus Keyamo over the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and Supreme Court verdict.

” A good lawyer talks more in court and not in public domain but a bad lawyer is excellent at crying blue murder, the minister said in a series of message posted by Nneka Nkem Anibeze, his special media assistant.

” I don’t know whether things have changed but I know as a fact, that a SAN does not behave like this.

” He should give his brief and client more attention instead of blaming it on Dalung. When he won at the Court of Appeal, Dalung was not yet a Plateau man. Is the CJN who delivered the lead judgment from Plateau? Keyamo may soon say that. I believe that Keyamo will also call Justice Kurya of the Federal High Court Jos, a Plateau man.

‘ A lazy workman blames his tools. Mr SAN, just do your job by protecting the interest of your client instead of this media/legal drama. We are looking up to you SAN, for good leadership. If these are the angels then hell is empty while the devils are here with us, Dalung said referring to Keyamo.

” It’s not been easy because I have been sandwiched by divergent interests. But my stand is on the rule of law, free from any interest. The rule of law is better than rule of men. I tried to initiate and sustain negotiations between the warring interests but was bashed seriously so I had to rely on the judicial outcome.”

“One thing about my personality that remains obscured to many is that I have zero tolerance for discrimination whether of tribe, race or religion. I have spent so many years of my life as a peace and conflict advocate. I have been involved in high- risk negotiations.

“And the success of every dialogue lies on good faith. There is no good faith in NFF crisis . Their consensus was dismissed. But I hope parties will put ego and self pride aside and look at interests. But for me it’s either the rule of law or consensus.

The federal government appeared to have sacked Amaju Pinnick as the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after it directed the executive committee headed by him to comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court of April 27, 2018, which restored the orders of the Federal High Court, that set aside the September 30, 2014, election into the Executive Committee of the football.

A statement by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, said the directive followed a written notification signed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) requesting the sports ministry to ensure compliance.