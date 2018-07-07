CUPAF donates ambulance to Crescent Varsity Clinic

The Crescent University Parents Forum (CUPAF) has donated a new ambulance to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the university clinic for the use of students during emergencies.

The Chair of the Forum, Eng. Toriola Coker unveiled this recently during a meeting of the Forum with the university management. The Vice Chancellor, on behalf of the Proprietor and the management, expressed gratitude for a promise well kept,describing the forum as partners in progress.

In a related development he debunked rumours making the rounds especially among parents that the institution was planning to increase the school fees. Prof. Gbajabiamila assured parents while fielding questions bothering on students' welfare and infrastructure.

He advised the Parents Forum to always call him or the registrar for clarifications on any issue rather than join in the spread of rumours of any kind, saying " when we start a rumour, we don't know where it will