6 July 2018

Updated Announcement On The 3rd Day Prayers Of Late Mallam Adamu Ciroma (madaki Of Fika). 

Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum wishes to announce that the 3rd-Day prayers of Late Malam Adamu Ciroma has been scheduled for tomorrow Saturday 7th July 2018.

The Venue : Fika Emir's Palace, Potiskum.
Time: 10:00am. The change in time was to enable President Muhammad Buhari's Federal Government delegation and other guests to arrive.

May Allah grant him Paradise.
Signed : Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar
Media Assistant to HRH Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Chiefs.


