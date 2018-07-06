Announcements | 6 July 2018 23:57 CET
Updated Announcement On The 3rd Day Prayers Of Late Mallam Adamu Ciroma (madaki Of Fika).
Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum wishes to announce that the 3rd-Day prayers of Late Malam Adamu Ciroma has been scheduled for tomorrow Saturday 7th July 2018.
The Venue : Fika Emir's Palace, Potiskum.
Time: 10:00am. The change in time was to enable President Muhammad Buhari's Federal Government delegation and other guests to arrive.
May Allah grant him Paradise.
Signed : Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar
Media Assistant to HRH Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Chiefs.