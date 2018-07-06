Updated Announcement On The 3rd Day Prayers Of Late Mallam Adamu Ciroma (madaki Of Fika). 

Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum wishes to announce that the 3rd-Day prayers of Late Malam Adamu Ciroma has been scheduled for tomorrow Saturday 7th July 2018.

The Venue : Fika Emir's Palace, Potiskum.

Time: 10:00am. The change in time was to enable President Muhammad Buhari's Federal Government delegation and other guests to arrive.

May Allah grant him Paradise.

Signed : Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar

Media Assistant to HRH Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Chiefs.