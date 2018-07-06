NAOWA President Urges Wives of Army Officers, Soldiers To Be Self Reliant

Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, NAOWA National President, Hajiya Umma Kalsum Tukur Yusuf Buratai has appealed to wives of Nigerian Army Officers and Soldiers to engage in self reliant ventures to improve their living condition at the barracks.

Hajiya Tukur Buratai also called on members of NAOWA to take advantage of the micro finance Cooperative Society to obtain soft loans to enable them to become self reliant and reduce over dependence on their spouses.

Hajiya T. Y. Buratai stated this Thursday evening during the commissioning of the new Block of Three Classrooms and eight toilets Project initiated and constructed by the immediate past 7 Division NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri NAOWA President, Hajiya Talatu Yusuf Manu held at the school premises.

She also commissioned the newly built Wolf Unity Cooperative Society Secretariat at the barrack built by the immediate past NAOWA President, Hajiya Talatu Yusuf immediately after planting trees at the school premises in commemorations of the 2018 NADCEL celebration.

Hajiya Buratai also urged the NAOWA President, 7 Division Nigerian Army Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Hajiya Aisha Abdulmalik Bulama Biu to expand in the existing legacy of the immediate past NAOWA President, 7/Division NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Hajiya Talatu Yusuf Ibrahim Manu has established.

The NAOWA President appreciated the efforts and contributions of the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas for his support, NAOWA President, North East, Mrs. Evelyn Rogers Nicholas for her contributions, Immediate past GCC, 7 Division NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Major General Yusuf I. Manu, 7 Div NA NAOWA President, Hajiya Talatu Yusuf Manu for her efforts and initiative as well as subsequent construction of NAOWA Primary school , eight toilets and Cooperative Society including the Borno State Ministry of Education among others for their respective contributions.

Earlier, NAOWA President 7/Division NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Hajiya Talatu Yusuf Manu said in her remark that she met NAOWA Day Care and Nursery School initiated and constructed by NAOWA President 7/Div NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri Mrs. Apolonia Victor Ezugwu and decided to build on the legacy she left behind with the support of her husband, the GCC and Theater Commander by building a block of three classrooms and eight toilets as well as a Cooperative society Secretariat.

She further thanked the BUSEB for their technical support to the support and Borno state Ministry of Education for providing classrooms furniture for the primary school as well as the University of Maiduguri for organizing fresher training courses for the teachers of the school.

Hajiya Talatu also recognized the contributions and supports of the NAOWA National President, Theater Commander, NAOWA President North East, GOC 7/Division and others.

In her vote of thanks, the NAOWA President, 7/Division NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Hajiya Aisha Abdulmalik Bulama Biu pledged to inaugurate Nigerian Army Soldiers Wives Association, NASWA in the barrack to enable them take their proper position in the scheme of things.

She also promised to improve on the legacy she met while disclosing that her husband, the Acting GOC, 7/Division NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Brigadier General Abdul malik Bulama Biu has pledged to support NAOWA to build a new NAOWA Secretariat at the barrack.

Highlights of the occasion include the presentation of souvenir to the NAOWA President, Hajiya Umma Kalsum Buratai and school children welcome songs for the NAOWA President.

