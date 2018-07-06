Chris Brown arrested after performing in Florida last night

Chris Brown has been arrested after a concert in Florida, authorities have said.

The 29-year-old singer was arrested in West Palm Beach and taken to the County Jail for an outstanding warrant in Hillsborough County.

According to BT , a spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail was unable to say what the warrant was for.

Brown posted a $2,000 (£1,511) bond and was released, according to the spokesman.

BT have reported that he was performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Thursday when he was detained.

On Thursday night, after Brown was released from jail, a post appeared on his official Instagram page .

Alongside a picture of the star on stage, the caption read: “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!”

Credit: Instagram/chrisbrownofficial

Brown is currently performing his ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ tour.

In 2017 the singer opened up about his assault on former girlfriend Rihanna .

The pair got into an argument in 2009 while Brown was driving in his white Lamborghini, leading to her suffering from a split lip, bruised eye, and other injuries.