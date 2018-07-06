Coalition of NGOs Tasks Media On Free, Fair Reports On Conflicts

Northeast Coalition of Civil Societies has called on the Media to be objective and always publish or broadcast balanced reports on communal clashes across the country.

The Coalition made the call in a statement jointly issued and signed by the Chairman, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu and the Director of Publicity, Comrade Sadiq Sadiq shortly after its Mid-year Congress in Bauchi, Northeast of the Nigeria today.

The coalition said it observed with dismay what it described as the diminishing level of coherent, objective and balanced investigative journalism being practised by some media Houses in the country

“We enjoin media practitioners to respect ethical standards in the discharge of their responsibilities, any media that fails to be responsible and reporting correct news, relevant regulating agencies should take action against such media organization.”

“As we approach 2019 election we call on government, politicians, and security agencies to discharge their duties fairly and in conformity with the constitution of the country.

“We believe in unity and existence of Nigeria as one indivisible country and we advised government and relevant agencies to sanction or bring to justice any individual or group that was identified beyond reasonable doubt to be involved in the divide.

The coalition also called on the Nigerians, especially, the , politicians, religious, traditional and community leaders not to over heat the polity that could cause division across the country.

“it emphasised that all citizens have the right and liberty to live in any part of the country, irrespective of tribal and religious affiliations as enshrined in the constitution”.