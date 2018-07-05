Death of Adamu Ciroma very painful - Aregbesola

The Governir of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola today described the death of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who also served as the Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma as a painful occurrence.

Speaking through his Media Adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, Aregbesola lamented that the death of Ciroma was painful.

Aregbesola said the former Managing Director of the New Nigerian Newspapers was an astute politician and one of the respectable political voices in the the Northern region of Nigeria.

Aregbesola said Ciroma as a politician had been around for long and in the service of the country in numerous capacities both at the state and national level.

Aregbesola stated that history would be kind to Mallam Ciroma for supporting June 12, 1993 Presidential Election won by Basorun Moshood Abiola.