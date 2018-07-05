Police arrest Osun monarch's wife, others over arson, murder

Osun State Police Command has arrested the wife of a traditional ruler in Osun, Oba Morufudeen Olawale, the Alabudo of Abudo, Folasade Olawale for arson and murder.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Olafimihan Adeoye explained that Folasade hired some hoodlums and conspired with them to perpetrate the act by setting the house of another wife of the monarch ablaze.

The police boss told The Nigerian Voice that several people who were occupants of the house were injured while the 3-year-old daughter of the fourth wife of the traditional ruler died in the inferno.

Adeoye noted that Folasade who is third wife of the Oba commited the crime because she was jealous of the fourth wife of the monarch.

In a chat with the Nigeria Voice, Folasade confirmed the story and claimed that she carried out the act because there was curse on her.

The suspect said she gave birth to only one child for the monarch and the child died sometimes ago.

Before getting married to the traditional ruler, Folasade had divorced two different men and gave birth to eight children.