Please Pray For Nigeria

The Christian Community in Nigeria is dedicating this weekend to praying and fasting. There is a chain of prayers that must be said by all believers which must not be broken. The target is one million prayer warriors. And the prayer is reproduced below. Please do this prayer for Nigeria.

Father, in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ I thank you for today. I thank you for my life. I thank you for the lives of my family and friends.

I thank you for Nigeria. I thank you for its fertile land, its growing population, its abundant human and mineral resources, and for your Gospel which has made a way for the people of Nigeria where there was no way. I thank you because your love has endowed Nigeria with new and immeasurable potentials.

I thank you because all power belongs to you and the gates of hell cannot prevail against your chosen people.

I thank you because you always answer the prayers of your obedient children.

I ask for forgiveness on behalf of our land and our nation, Nigeria. Forgive us, for we have not walked in your ways. I and our leaders have walked away from your laws.

I repent for all the wickedness, injustice, tribalism, hatred, bloodshed, idolatry and failure to give you your rightful place in our nation.

Wherever we have exalted any idol before you, please forgive us, Lord. Father, have mercy. Remember mercy, O Lord.

I contend for the destiny of Nigeria and ask, O Lord, that you contend with those who contend with your believers. Frustrate the devices of all who plot evil in the land. Uproot any who will not relent and any who need to be paralysed for Nigeria to have peace.

Lord, you said: ask of me for the nation of Nigeria. I ask for the land of Nigeria, from the North to the West and from the West to the East and the Middle Belt.

Remember your people, O Lord.

Remember those who are tossed about, oppressed and trampled upon by hunger, thirst, and similar circumstances created by wicked men. Bring the latter rains, O Lord, I pray.

Open the floodgates of heaven and let it rain on our patched land.

Let the blood that speaks better things than the blood of Abel speak peace to Nigeria.

Raise for us leaders like King David and judges like Samuel – men who are after your heart, O Lord. Give us leaders who are chosen by you, and let them be a vessel to bring this land back to the fear of You, O Lord.

Let there be peace and love for one another in the land you have given to your people. And let any power thirsting for the blood of any Nigerian be quenched by the blood of Jesus.

I cancel violence in the mighty name of Jesus. I declare that your justice will reign over this land because you will not by any means discharge the guilty.

I decree peace that comes with justice, prosperity that comes with your peace and all material and spiritual blessings upon our land.

Reward trouble to those who trouble our land with wicked deeds. Judge without mercy those who consistently defile our land with idols, who shed innocent blood without cause.

Take the crafty in their craftiness. For those who have plotted evil schemes to overrun Nigeria, let their wicked schemes backfire. Let their foot soldiers be arrested like Saul and let them become mighty believers and evangelists.

Let peace be upon Nigeria. Let peace be upon the four corners of the land where you have planted us. Almighty God, by your mighty power let your kingdom come in Nigeria. Let your will be done in our land. Let your name be glorified in our lives. Let righteousness exalt Nigeria.

In the mighty name of Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of our fate, we have prayed. AMEN.