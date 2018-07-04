Imo Deputy Governor Calls For Sober Reflection Among Leaders On Service Delivery

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has called on leaders across the country to reflect on quality of service delivery to the populace, as they will be called to give account of their stewardship by the citizenry and God.

The Deputy Governor made the call during a thanksgiving service marking his 54th birthday at the Chapel of Praise, Lake Malinda, Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

He charged the leaders not to take good governance for granted as each opportunity entails selfless service to the citizenry, cautioning those who are entrusted with position of authority to tread cautiously and not to behave in a manner that portrays them as serving themselves.

He vowed to remain focused in his avowed stance to be committed to delivering on projects that will impact on the people positively.

He used the opportunity to thank God for his mercies upon him and his family even as he showered encomium on his parents who were present to worship with him.

He commended his father for inculcating in him good morals, describing him as a source of inspiration, having taught and demonstrated to the entire family what it takes to sacrifice for the collective interest of others.

He however regrets the persecution being meted out to those perceived to be supportive of his course, especially members of Imo State House of Assembly and others who were either sacked or technically displaced.

He therefore charged all to be steadfast and resolute, stressing that; “weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.”

In his sermon with the theme: “Be grateful to Awesome God”, Ven. Sunday Iherue charged Christians to always appreciate God’s blessings upon their lives by extending helping hand to the less privileged and uplift one another in times of need.

He stressed that God is a God of justice who raises one from the dust to the throne and charged believers to worship Him in truth and in spirit, as every good deeds will be rewarded accordingly.

While describing Prince Madumere as a gentle, unassuming fellow with peaceful disposition, who is ready at all times to render selfless service to the downtrodden not withstanding his exalted position.

The Priest urged Nigerians to emulate this exemplary gesture, as this would invariably lead to the upliftment and sustainable development of the society.

Uche Onwuchekwa is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media