BREAKING NEWS: Delta Government Overpay, Underpay Staff June Salary

There is outcry in Delta State by civil servants as there is underpayment of June salary by the state government.

Some civil servants who spoke to The Nigerian Voice Tuesday said instead of the usual way of paying state government staff salary, the government directed Acapella, to pay June salary resulting to discrepancies.

It was gathered that some civil servants got between N80, 000 and above on their salaries while others were deducted between N35, 000 as the case may be.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that Pre-Audit which is charged with the responsibility of paying civil servants after the Computer Centre Unit has concluded the computing of civil servants names across the state.

It was also learnt that the state government has transfer the functions of giving “leave” to civil servant to the same company.

It was reliably gathered that the Ifeany Okowa-led administration do not want Civil servants to handle some duties.

Some civil servants, who visited Acapella, said that they were told that their monies would be reverted back to them after two weeks or would be moved forward and be added to July salary.

Others said Acapella, told them that the over deduction was done by their various corporative societies.

A seemly furious civil servant told our correspondent “lies, they are now lying to cover their shame. Which corporative deducts civil servants salaries? A company that has not been able to complete the verification of staff for about 8 years now is now handling payment of salaries. What kind of government is this? He queried.

It would be recalled that Acapella, was engaged by the immediate administration of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan to verify the authenticity of staff and is also adopted by the Okowa’s government.