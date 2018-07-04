VIDEO: Give Up Your Ancestral Land For Ranches Or Die – President Buhari

Nigeria's president Muhamamdu Buhari has told the populace that to avoid being 6 feet under, they should give up their ancestral land for cattle ranches. The chilling threat was delivered by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina on an AIT TV show.

In the United States for instance, the government rents land for ranching. As ENDS earlier submitted, the US government charges $1.69 AUM (animal unit month) and private lands lease for grazing at $5.60 per AUM.

