Creation Of State Police Underway As Senate proposes constitution amendment

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to amend the constitution to decentralise the Federal Police and allow the creation of state police across the federation.

It also resolved to facilitate a reform of the police, as part of measures to check the spate of insecurity in the country.

These resolutions were part of the outcome of Senate proceedings on Tuesday, as the lawmakers reconvened in plenary after about one month recess to observe the 2018 Eide-El fitri celebration, and the end of the third session of the 8th National Assembly.

Apart from reforming the police to curb insecurity, the Senate also resolved to fashion out modalities to establish the Truth, Peace, and Reconciliation Commission to ensure that sustainable peace returns to most of the troubled communities in Nigeria.

President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki while ruling on the adopted resolutions mandated the committee on the review of the 1999 constitution to execute the assignment and report back to the senate in plenary within two weeks.

Also on Tuesday, the controversial issue of constituency projects by the lawmakers came up again, and the legislators resolved to continue with it irrespective of the latest protest by some groups advocating for the abolition of constituency projects.

More than a hundred of the protesters who blocked the National Assembly entrance, came under the auspices of the citizens actions to take back Nigeria, said their protest was against the padding of the 2018 budget by the National Assembly members.