Protesters Demand For Saraki’s Resignation

ABUJA: Hundreds of angry youths on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly protesting allegation of budget padding by the lawmakers and demanding resignation of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Police quickly locked the gates to prevent the crowd from gaining entrance but the protesters were able to unlock the gates and entered the premises.

The police managed to curtail the situation.

The protesters are also demanding the resignation of Senate President Bukola Saraki to face trial over his implication in the Offa robbery.

They said that the constituency projects injected in national budget by the lawmakers was for self-enrichment.

The protest is facilitated by Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN)