Family Of Alleged Victim Of Police Brutality In Delta State Demands For Proper Investigation, Justice

The family of Late Comrade Christian Njoku who was allegedly brutalized to death in Ekpan area of Warri, Delta State by some Policemen attached to the Ekpan Division of the Nigerian Police, has cried out to the Police authority to make sure that a proper and unbiased investigation is carried out to ascertain the true circumstances surrounding the brutal murder in cold blood of their brother.

In a petition written to the Delta State commissioner of Police signed by the brother of the deceased Mr. Uche Njoku made available to The Nigerian Voice, alleged that the brother was murdered by the Police patrol team led by one Sergeant Wilson Mensah due to some previous grievances he had with them in the past during the course of the victim doing his legitimate assignment as a human right activist. They in the petition accused the Police of having severally warned the victim to stay off their path or he will be crushed.

The family also alleged that some cash which was a four days sale from the victim’s father’s shop which was supposed to be paid into their customers’ accounts was in possession of their late brother on the night he was allegedly killed and could not be accounted for.

In their part, the Committee for Defense of Human Right (CDHR) Delta State chapter Chairman, Comrade Kehinde Taiga declared that CDHR would follow the case to a logical conclusion.

According to Taiga, CDHR, has carried out their own investigation by going to the area and they found out that there was no robbery incident there, adding that no armed robber would go robbing with his personal car.

“The police killed Christian deliberately only to tag him an armed robber, so as to cover up the heinous crime the police have committed”, they alleged..

He alleged that the Police have threatened to take his (Taiga) life and that of members of the CDHR several times whenever they get them in any quiet place.

“Christian’s father is a well-known shoes dealer here in Warri. Christian is an active member of CDHR, how can somebody go and rob with international passport on him? How can the police say, he was an armed robber who went to rob with a one-door car (Toyota Solara) and while the other members fled, he could not run”.

“We all know how it is to alight a one door car from the back seat…. so, the people at the back were now faster than the one in front? He queried.

Taiga said their activities at the CHDR particularly “The bail is free” campaign has continued to pitch its members against the Police.

“Police at Ovwian also shot one of our members two weeks ago” adding that, “three days ago, the police also threatened to kill our women leader”, he alleged.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the incident, claiming that the facts before the Police remain that the victim was an armed robbery suspect.

He however stated that due to the recent development, a proper investigation will be carried out to ascertain the true position of things.

It would be recalled that on the 18th of June, late Christian Njoku, 35years, and an indigene of Ebonyi State was said to have left his fiancée at home ( less than 1kilometer from where he was shot ) to quickly dash out to buy something when he met his untimely death.