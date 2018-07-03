AHRC wishes all Americans a safe and pleasant Fourth of July Holiday:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) wishes all of Americans a safe and pleasant Fourth of July holiday. The Fourth of July is America's Independence Day.

The 4th of July is an occasion to celebrate our freedom and democratic values. It also serve as a day to remember that America's Constitution and Declaration of Independence promises the inalienable rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness to all Americans. On this occasion, we salute all the men and women of the law enforcement family across the nation who work tirelessly and around the clock so we all enjoy the holiday in peace and safety.

As we celebrate together, let us not forget that, with the exception of Native Americans, we are a nation of immigrants from all over the world. What unites us is not our race, color, language or religion.We are united by our values.

"The 4th of July is not only a celebration of America's independence but of the values that America stands for as well, paramount among these values being freedom and equality for all," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We will continue to work toward an America where the blessings of freedom, justice and equality are enjoyed by all American citizens." Added Hamad. "Let us not forget that what unites us is not only our citizenship but our humanity as well," concluded Mr. Hamad.