MIREMCO Task Miners On Environmental Challenges

The Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee, (MIREMCO), has urged Miners to remediate all environmental challenges associated with their operations.

Speaking Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting at the instance of MIREMCO, Delta State Chairman, Mr John Edijala, called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the body in the task of nation building.

Restating the resolve of government to develop the solid mineral sector to international standard, Edijala told the people that MIREMCO has the mandate to midwife mining activities from inception to maturity.

According to him, the concept of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Miners and host communities has been institutionalized, adding that “conflict resolution mechanism has also been institutionalized”.

While saying mining was on the exclusive legislative list, he said MIREMCO has been authorized to work with all stakeholders so as to reduce areas of friction, stressing that MIREMCO also has the mandate to superintendent payment of compensation to host communities.

Speaking further, he commended the peace initiative of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that Delta State “is investors delight and the state government has resolved to partner with all potential investors to shore up the revenue base of the State”.

He insisted that government is determined to diversify the Nigerian economy, reduce dependence on oil and its attendant community crisis and build a viable and sustainable solid mineral sector that would be people and environment friendly.

Edijala said Delta State is endowed with various mineral resources such as coal, silica, clay, lignite, laterite, Kaolin, pebbles, and sharp sand, adding that the “best and highest quality of coal in Nigeria today is situated in Aniocha North and South.

“The Ughelli and Ozoro axis have high quantity deposit of Silica, which is the major raw material for glass products being imported indiscriminately into the country, whereas we can produce such products here in Nigeria”.

He decried that “Kaolin which is available in commercial quantities in the state, has received only minor attention from Miners”, adding that “even where it is being mined today, it is transported to Edo State as raw material”.