Amaechi: Late. Chief L.O. Amadi was a key member to the Realisation of an Ikwerre governor.

Former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibike Rotimi Amaechi at the weekend, paid a condolence visit to the family of Late Chief Lawrence .O. Amadi. He eulogised the Late Icon by insisting that the history of Ikwerre people cannot be complete without mentioning him.

Amaechi, said that it is on record that Chief Amadi was at the fore front of the emergence of an Ikwerre governor. He said that Late Amadi was part of the delegation that had a consultation with Dr. Peter Odili, and he was among those who listened to his piece of advice when he (Amaechi) told Ikwerre people that if they continue to infuse fear on the people in Port Harcourt, nobody will support an Ikwerre man for governorship.

He said, "If we properly coordinate and work harmoniously with the residents of port Harcourt and not to infuse fear by way of confrontational attitude that we will surely get the governorship.

"Late. Amadi was among those who spearheaded that leadership and that Is why I have always been on his side in every meeting we attended with him because of his courage and steadfastness.

Amaechi also recalled how Late Chief Amadi was a key member to the realisation of an Ikwerre governor because they worked together as a team, and that also, he was among those who went to thank Dr. Peter Odili after the Court Victory as the Governor of Rivers State.

He commiserated with the family of Late Chief Amadi. In his words, “Let me say to you, sorry and I am happy that your husband will be remembered. None of us will write a book without mentioning his name. Also I doubt if Ikwerre will write a political history without mentioning Late Chief Amadi, when it comes to political Transition."

Amaechi further advised people to remember families of those who died, including the families of Late Mr. ken Asokeh and the former Commissioner of Police. He reiterated the attitude of people not asking about how their wives and children are faring after the burial. He maintained that the most important part is not just to put the man in the ground, but the welfare of the family and what happens after the burial.

The Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial district, Sen. Andrew Uchendu in his remarks, extoled His Excellency Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, saying, "as a true and sincere friend of Late Amadi I want to thank you for finding time to be here to pay this condolence, your visit here today has taken me back memory lane.

The Distinguished Senator also prayed that wherever Late Chief Amadi will be today, he will be very happy that in his demise "you found time to come and see the wife and family."

He further reminded the Minister of the role Late Chief Amadi played as a great leader, as President of Ikwerre Development Association (IDA) for many years and the nights we spent together, we dedicate all the commitments to the Glory of God and the result of the seed Late Chief Amadi joined to plant many years ago are bearing fruit, and will continue to bear fruit. Some of us that are his friends will continue to tell the world the role he played," Uchendu said.

Speaking of behalf of the family, Mr. Ernest Amadi said, "it is good that a man is being remembered by his works. My father was a good man. He is loved by people because of his selflessness. He never does anything in anticipation of instant reward. That has been his nature. I wish and I pray to be like him.

We appreciate you because you honoured him in life and you are also honouring him in death, that shows friendship. My father made us to understand that Ikwerre is important as well as Rivers State also. Your Excellency, I thank you very much. We are most grateful as a family that you could honour our family.

Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with Mrs Dezy Amadi, Wife of Late Chief Lawrence O. Amadi during his condolence Visit to the family at Rumuepirikom, Obi-Akpor LGA, Rivers State.

Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with Mr Ernest Amadi son of Late Chief Lawrence O. Amadi during his condolence Visit to the family at Rumuepirikom, Obi-Akpor LGA, Rivers State