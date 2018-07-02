Obasanjo not the issue, as Group tasks Soyinka, Macron about 2019

The negative deconstruction of former President Olusegun Obasanjo would not serve any useful purposes in the growing bid to rescue Nigeria from the exacerbating ethnic cleansing and sheer incompetence of the Buhari administration, a pro-democracy group has tasked Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The group, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC) has also urged the visiting President of France to Nigeria, Emmanuel Macron to use the occasion of his historical visit to the famous Fela Shrine to speak truth to the power that be in the country to quit the "animal talk," and protect human lives.

The CDNDC in a statement by its Convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said it would not be out of place for Macron and Soyinka to speak against the unabated killings and oppression in the country by reviving Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's profound ideals and exceptional struggle against injustice.

"For choosing to visit the symbolic shrine of the legendary Fela, we commend President Macron; and, we wish to urge him to take a step further to internalise the powerful evergreen prophetic messages of Fela and use them to task President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to act or quit.

"We wish to urge Prof. Wole Soyinka to think about the pathetic state and gloomy future of Nigeria, and recommit himself to the ultimate goal of liberating the country from the conspiratorial ethnic cleansing and devilish debasement of human values happening under the highly insensitive Buhari government.

"Baring everything in mind, we make no justification to stand in the way of Prof's right to criticise Obasanjo or any other Nigerian, but we respectfully want the Nobel Laureate to note that: this crucial period in the troubled life of our nation is too critical than to dissipate energy on what could only subtract from the growing zeal to put the Buhari administration behind us.

"It is not lost on us how the two leaders, Soyinka and Obasanjo found themselves on the same page of history ahead of the 2015 elections, and both worked on a common purpose of unseating President Goodluck Jonathan, which at that point, did not attract any basis for deconstructing Obasanjo.

"Truth to conscience, the reality of today and the need to rescue a dying nation have placed a higher demand and greater responsibility on the two leaders, Obasanjo and Soyinka, to even now work closely together, and with other like-minds, except for there is still a hidden support for the Buhari government in a way.

"Nigerians are eagerly waiting to see whether Prof. Soyinka will match his concerns about the current government with equal actions, by leading or supporting a coalition, to chart a purposeful course for the nation, because another vindictive four years of Buhari may eventually end the union," said CDNDC.