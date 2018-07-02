Former Army Generals Reportedly plotting to Unseat Buhari

Former President Obasanjo has constantly criticized Buhari’s handling of the economy and the Fulani herdsmen issues.

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo exchanging pleasantries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, before OBJ later withdrew his support for the incumbent administration.

(Bayo Omoboriowo/Presidency)

There are reports in the media that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a group of ex-Generals have come together to unseat President Buhari in 2019.

Some of the former military chiefs include: Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar, General Zamani Lekwot and General Joshua Dongoyaro.

According to The Nation, some of the ex-Generals in the group have openly condemned Buhari’s policies.

The report states that Obasanjo’s open letter to the President was meant to set the plans of the group known as 'strong coalition against Buhari’s second term ambition in 2019’ in motion.

OBJ Vs Buhari

You will recall that former President Obasanjo has constantly criticized Buhari’s handling of the economy and the Fulani herdsmen issues.

The criticisms, according to a source close to the group, are part of the plan to portray the government as incompetent.

The source said Obasanjo’s lette r also put to rest, the reservations of some of the ex-Generals concerning his commitment to the cause.

President Buhari (L), Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (M) and Former President Abdulsalami Abubakar

(Bahar Ahmad/Twitter)

The source also said “The first thing is to attempt to badmouth the Buhari administration by showing where it is not doing so well.

“The thinking is that once Nigerians begin to think less of the administration and its weaknesses are promoted, they will become disenchanted and look for alternatives.

“That is why Obasanjo has been relentless in telling everyone that Buhari has failed. It is a line he will keep repeating for the remaining months to the election. The strategy clearly is to say this man has failed to meet your expectations so look for someone else to fix the nation.”

Buhari knows

According to the report, a source in the presidency said the President is aware of the plans against his 2019 bid.

“These things are there to see. We know what they are up to. It is all because their economic interests have been badly affected by this administration.

“It’s a fight-back ploy to defend their interests that negatively affect the nation. We shall be waiting for them to throw whatever they have at it.

“At the end of the day, Nigerians are no fools. They know this President has their best interests at heart. All their plotting will come to naught because they are plotting against an ex-general also,” the source added.

Ibrahim Bababngida, Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari

(Daily Post)

Civil societies

A coalition of civil societies have reportedly been mobilized so as to create awareness of Buhari’s alleged failures among the Nigerian populace and abroad.

According to the source, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) with strong ties to the groups has been tasked with organizing marches and protests criticizing the government’s handling of national issues, a plot that was properly deployed during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.

Buhari in Trump’s good books

According to The Nation, the President’s visit to the United States might have slowed down the planned international protests as he seems to have gotten in President Trump's good books.

The report says Nigerians in Diaspora have also been organized to hold marches demanding for Buhari’s removal.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump at a bilateral meeting in the White House on Monday, April 30, 2018

(Bayo Omoboriowo/Presidency)

International support

A source close to the group revealed that Gen TY Danjuma led a delegation to the United States, so as to get support for their plan to unseat Buhari.

Danjuma reportedly presented evidence showing how people were killed in Taraba state.

Other members of the ex-Generals’ group are also expected to visit international stakeholders and countries to gather support.

Political angle

Former President Obasanjo recently announced that his group, Coalition for Nigerian Movement (CNM) has adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform.

The move was taken based on deliberations that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might not be viable, considering the perception of Nigerians about the party.

The ex-Generals however are at loggerheads regarding the choice of a candidate to stand against Buhari.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

(Bella Naija )

According to The Nation, “Obasanjo is said to be disposed to backing Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, some of the ex-generals are rooting for Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso or former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi.”

The ex-Generals’ plan is to present a strong Northern candidate from the North and a Vice-Presidential candidate from the South-South or South-West so as to get more support.

Coalition of parties

Sunday Tribune has also reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), New PDP (nPDP) and about 34 other parties are working towards signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“We are hoping to conclude all plans in the next three weeks. I can assure you that Nigerians will begin to see serious activities in the next few days,” a source who spoke to the daily said.

The source also revealed that notable members of the National Assembly, serving Governors and former Presidents have shown support for the coalition.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo with President Muhammadu Buhari

(APC/AFP)

Northern leaders reject Buhari

You will recall that some Northern leaders, in a meeting which held in Kaduna on Saturday, March 24, 2018, rejected President Buhari as their candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The Northern Elders Forum, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Borno Elders Forum, and Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, among others, were present at the meeting.

According to them, Buhari's leadership has failed the region and, therefore, must be replaced by competent persons.

Credit: Pulse