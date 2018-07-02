Amaju Pinnick Sacked By Supreme Court As NFF President

In compliance with the verdict of the Supreme Court and subsequent directive by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Ambassador Chris Giwa Monday morning assumed office as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Sequel to the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in April 2018, which upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court in Jos, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, had sought the interpretation of the ruling from the AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Earlier today (Monday), the Minister issued a statement directing the NFF to comply with the directive of the AGF that the ruling of the Supreme Court should be respected.

Consequently, Amb Giwa and his board members stormed the NFF Glass House, Abuja, where the Board under his leadership held its inaugural meeting and addressed staff.

They were led to the NFF secretariat by a bailiff from the Apex Court while security was provided by men of the Nigeria Police to effect the court order.

Present at the inaugural board meeting were Senator Obinna Ogba (who chairs Senate Committee on Sports), Mr Adama Yahaya, Effiong Johnson and Alhaji Sani Fema.