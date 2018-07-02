Herdsmen killings: Fani-Kayode attacks Osinbajo, says he's a 'very sick man'

Former Minister of Culture Femi Fani-Kayode has described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo “is a very sick man; a very sick man indeed,”

Fani-Kayode reacted angrily to a comment by Osinbajo during his visit to Plateau State after the massacre by suspected herdsmen, when he promised monetary compensation to the families of people killed in the state, .

“The farmer's family that were killed by Fulanis will be given money. If your family member was affected, you qualify for the money,” Osinbajo had said.

In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “The farmer's family that were killed by Fulanis will be given money. If your family member was affected, you qualify for the money – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Yemi Osinbajo is a very sick man, a very sick man indeed.”

He also berated President Muhammadu Buhari over claims that more people died during the administration of PDP.

“More people were killed in Zamfara than in Plateau and Benue put together – Pres. Buhari.

“More people were killed under PDP than under our government”- Femi Adesina.

“All these people want is blood, blood and even more blood for ritual sacrifice. They are killing for power,” he tweeted.