The Nigerian Roundtables Condemns The Senseless Killings In Plateau State And Urges The Government To Sack All The Security Chiefs For Gross Incompetence

The Nigerian Roundtables Series, a socio-cultural organisation of Southern Nigerians in Diaspora and Nigeria, has on over the weekend through its Press office in London, the United Kingdom issued a communiqué to condemn the recent attacks in Jos, Plateau State Nigeria, where hundreds of innocent lives including children were brutally massacred in cold blood. The group noted that the security chiefs have no business in keeping their jobs for the catastrophic failure exhibited in securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, and urged the federal to sack and probe them for negligence and gross incompetence.

The statement further stated that it is an act of barbarism and callousness to kill fellow citizens in that manner no matter the provocation. It, therefore, called on the Nigerian government to do all that is within its resolve and to put an end to the unnecessary waste of human lives.

The group commends the Vice President and the President for their timely visits to Jos, but, went ahead to condemn the President for stopping only in Jos without visiting the affected communities to offer them hope. The group also condemned series of comments in the media that encouraged the unnecessary killings in the country. The statement further reads that “we reiterate that community unity is core to nation building as without it nothing could be achieved in terms of the socio-economic and political development of people in the regions. It then advised the state and the federal government to work hand in hand with the security agencies to return peace to the region to avert future crisis that could lead to future loss of lives.

In conclusion, the group further stated that such state of unrest would only create an atmosphere of danger which may lure investment away from the region. According to the statement signed by Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, Abimbola Kumapayi Esq and Charles Omorodion conclude that “for peace to reign, there is a need for tolerance, understanding and love within the communities in the region. It finally expressed its condolences and thoughts to the families of the deceased affected by the mayhem and urged the government to pay adequate compensations to the families and resettle the displaced.