Nigerian Army Neutralizes Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 30 June 2018 while on clearance patrol to Anadawa village of Borno State neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists following a tip off.

Items recovered include:

a. One AK 47 rifle.

b. One magazine.

c. Four rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

d. Four Dane guns.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations in a statement yesterday said similarly, troops repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Unfortunately two civilians lost their lives while three others sustained injuries. One AK 47 rifle was recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.

The public is advised once more to report any suspicious movements or activities to the law enforcement agents.