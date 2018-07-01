Omisore's tribulations in SDP very pathetic -PDP

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Prince Diran Odeyemi today expressed worry over the tribulations of Senator Iyiola Omisore in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and urged him to return to PDP.

Speaking with The Nigerian Voice on the sideline of the presentation of a book written by Osun PDP Youth Leader, Comrade Seyi Bamidele titled "Youth Decides", Odeyemi sympathised with Omisore over the way he was maltreated in SDP.

The PDP spokesman lamented that the insult meted to Omisore in SDP was the height of embarrassment for the Ife-born politician and urged him to return back to PDP where he is valued and respected.

The book presentation was exploited to further showcase the popularity of PDP is Osun as top personalities from various parts of the country stormed the venue while presidential and governorship aspirants also used the event to attract the attention of youths that thronged the venue.

The wife of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mrs Titi Atiku Abubakar who was the Special Guest at the book presentation urged youths to shun violence during the election period.

The book was reviewed by Mr Afolabi Akinola of the Media Center of the University of Lagos. Afolabi used the occasion to challenge the youths to be creative. He commended the author for his initiative to contribute to knowledge development.

Top politicians including the former Deputy Governor of Osun state, Erelu Olusola Obada, the former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Honorable Adejare Bello, the Chairman of Osun PDP, Honorable Olasoji Adagunodo, and former PDP candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District, Chief Oluwole Oludaisi Aina and the Osogbo-born politician, Professor Deolu Durotoye among others.