Lawyer, others nabbed over plot to defraud bizman

A lawyer, Kayod Oshiyemi has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for conniving with some suspected criminals to fraudulently extort money from a businessman, Alhaji Shakirudeen Olufowobi at Imagbon area of Ijebu ode, Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that suspects were arrested following a petition written by the businessman to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu in which petitioner alleged that the lawyer and some hoodlums were after his life.

The PPRO said "The petitioner alleged that the lawyer, having failed in his several attempts to make him part with millions of Naira to him perfected plan in connivance with some hoodlums to kidnap him."

"On the strength of the petition, CP Ahmed Iliyasu directed the Officer in Charge of Federal SARS Mr Uba Adam to discreetly investigate the petition. Police detective monitored the activities of the lawyer and his plot was uncovered".

The PPRO said police detected uncovered the plot by the lawyer to fraudulently take N250 million from the businessman.

Those arrested along with the lawyer include Adeborode Ogunlaja, Sodiq Owolabi, Abolaji Alabi, Mukaila Abolaji, Abiodun Adebayo and Abolaji Adebola.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Mukaila Abolaji narrated how the lawyer in collaboration with Adeborode Ogunlaja lured him into the plan to fraudulently extort money from the businessman.

CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered that the suspects be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.