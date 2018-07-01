Clergyman Prays For Unity, Stability of Nigeria, Assures End of Boko Haram Insurgency

Usman, a Major in the army made the prediction while delivering a sermon at the Interdenominational service held on Sunday at the all denominations church Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri to mark the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADEL) in Maiduguri.

"This is the year of victory as the end of the enemy has come. Time of victory has come," Usman said.

Usman added however, the officers and men of the Nigerian Army must surrender their lives to God for the victory to manifest.

"The officers and men of the Nigerian Army must return to God for the victory to take place. They must return to God just like Joshua did in the Bible," he said.

Quoting from the Bible, Usman stated that Joshua conquered Jericho without firing a single shot but by by the power of God.

"The walls of Jericho collapsed and gave victory to Joshua by the power of God. The walls of Boko Haram will soon collapse if the Nigerian Army surrenders itself to the will of God ," he said.

Payers were offered for the success of the troops at the war front and battle field, peace and unity of the country

Prayers were also held for the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price while serving the nation.

In his goodwill message Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Bulama Biu , the General Officer Commanding Acting GOC, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri said troops were in high spirit and capable to clearing the remnants of the boko Haram insurgents while expressing optimism that the Nigerian military would soon uproot the remnants of the insurgents in the state and North East.

Bulama was represented by the new Chief of Staff, 7 Division, Nigerian Arny Maiduguri at the special church service.

Earlier on Friday a Special Jummaat Service was held at the Maimalari Cantonment Central Mosque where special prayers were offered for the armed forces, Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also offered prayers for the well-being and victory for the Nigerian Army especially those fighting insurgency in the northern region of the country.

Personalities that attended the prayers include the Acting GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. A. Bulama Biu, Brigade and Unit commanders, principal staff officers and senior officers of the Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, 7 Division Nigerian Army, media and others.

NADCEL 2018 is an annual celebration of the Nigerian Army commemorating the beginning of the unfortunate Civil War. It is marked with events that climaxes 155 years of the formation of the Nigerian army. End