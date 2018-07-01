Women lawyers want Osun to adopt Administration of Criminal Justice Act

Women lawyers in Osun State under the auspices of International Federation of Women Lawyers have called on Osun State Government to adoption and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

The Chairperson of Osun State chapter of FIDA Nigeria, Mrs Olusola Fasugba Odutayo made the call in Osogbo in a chat with The Nigeria Voice at a continuing legal education workshop organized by FIDS and Mac Arthur Foundation.

She explained that the workshop was to build enabling capacity on the adoption and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

She noted that said if the ACJA is adopted and implemented in Osun, it would reduce the usual unwarranted delay in the dispensation of justice and address the challenge of needless prison congestion.

The workshop was attended by major stakeholders in the legal system in the state while law enforcement agents and top officials of the Osun State Ministry of Justice.