Osun 2918: Groups intensify "Vote Not Fight" campaign

Youth-based non-governmental organizations under the aegis of Young Stars Development Initiative, 2Baba Foundation and Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) have stepped up the "Vote Not Fight" campaign in Osun State ahead of the September 22nd governorship election in the state.

As part of the "Vote Not Fight" campaign, the groups organised a stakeholders retreat in Osogbo with the support of National Democratic Institute (NDI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and UK-AID.

The Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative, Mr Bukola Idowu in a chat with The Nigerian Voice on the sideline of the event said the retreat was organised to sensitise political stakeholders on the need for free and fair election.

Idowu urged politicians to shun violence before, during and after the election. He urged youths in the state to to stay away from thuggery and hooliganism in the election period.

The retreat was attended by top officials if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) the National Orientation Agency (NOA) among others.