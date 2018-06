INEC Releases 2019 Election Timetable For Party Primaries:

• COLLECTION OF FORMS FOR POLITICAL PARTIES FOR ALL ELECTIONS TO BE ISSUED TO CANDIDATES

*17TH AUGUST TO 24TH AUGUST 2018.*

• CONDUCT OF PARTY PRIMARIES INCLUDING RESOLUTION OF DISPUTE ARISING FROM PRIMARIES.

*18TH AUGUST ENDS 07TH OCTOBER 2018.*

• COMMENCEMENT OF CAMPAIGN BY POLITICAL PARTIES FOR PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*18TH NOVEMBER 2018*

• COMMENCEMENT OF CAMPAIGN BY POLITICAL PARTIES FOR GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*01ST DECEMBER 2018.*

• LAST DAY OF SUBMISSION OF FORMS CF001 AND CF002 AT INEC HQ (FOR ALL ELECTIONS)

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*18TH OCTOBER 2018.*

• GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*02ND NOVEMBER 2018.*

• PUBLICATIONS OF PERSONAL PARTICULARS OF CANDIDATES (CF001)

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*25TH OCTOBER 2018*

• GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*09TH NOVEMBER 2018.*

• LAST DAY OF WITHDRAWAL BY CANDIDATES/REPLACEMENT BY POLITICAL PARTIES.

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*17TH NOVEMBER 2018*

• GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*01ST DECEMBER 2018.*

• LAST DAY OF SUBMISSION OF NOMINATION FORMS BY POLITICAL PARTIES.

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*03RD DECEMBER 2018*

• GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*17TH DECEMBER 2018.*

• SUBMISSION OF NAMES OF PARTY AGENTS FOR ELECTION TO ELECTORIAL OFFICERS OF THE LOCAL GOVT AREAS.

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*01ST FEBRUARY 2019*

• GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*16TH FEBRUARY 2019.*

• LAST DAY OF CAMPAIGN.

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*14TH FEBRUARY 2019*

• GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*28TH FEBRUARY 2109.*

• DATE OF ELECTIONS.

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

*16TH FEBRUARY 2019*

• GOVERNORSHIP AND STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

*28TH FEBRUARY 2019.*

• INEC releases 2019 election time table, fixes party Primaries for August 18 2018 (for presidential and national assembly elections) and October 17 2018 for governorship and state assembly elections.