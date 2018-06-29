Cleric Blames Boko Haram Insurgency on Government, Urges Govt to SetUp Monitoring Committee on Public Preaching

The Director Islamic Affairs, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri who is also the Chief Imam of Maimalari Cantonment Jummaat Central Mosque, Colonel Usman Musa has blamed government for the emergence of boko Haram sect and spread of its unIslamic propaganda against Islam Friday.

He also called on government to set up a high powered committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and vetting all public preachings and sermons in mosques, especially in the northern part of the country.

The Chief Imam stated this at the Jummaat sermon and special Friday prayers to the mark 2018 Nigerian army day Celebration (NADCEL) held at the Central Jummaat Mosque maimalari cantonment Maiduguri.

He further asserted that most of the religious preachers today in the midst of people were not well educated and verse in Quran and Islamic studies and end up causing havoc and public disturbances in the society citing Matatsune and boko Haram sects in Kano and Maiduguri respectively.

Colonel Musa added that terrorism was always condemning the rights things and promoting the wrong things in the society against peace, unity and progress of the people.

The clergyman added that terrorism had destroyed many properties and killed many lives without any reason pointing out that because terrorism has political undertone as there was never any religious motive behind any terrorism any where in the world.

The Chief Imam called on the people to be wary of the activities and motives of the terrorist groups and stay away from them as they never meant good for anybody or government as most of the terrorist groups were also against government .

He prayed for peace to permanently return to the state, north east and country at large while calling on the government to continue to provide adequate security and proper welfare to the citizenry as provided for in the constitution of Nigeria.

Colonel Musa further prayed for the repose of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives, fought for the unity, sovereignty, progress and development of Nigeria and paid their supreme prices while calling on the government to also assist and support the families of the fallen heroes to cushion their sufferings by providing succour relief to their predicament and trauma even through empowerment and skills acquisition scheme.

He also commended the COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai for his steadfast, determination, support, kindness and commitment to the soldiers and development as well as progress of the Nigerian Army while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for his quality and sincere leadership and support to the Nigerian armed forces and country at large.

The Special NADCEL 2018 Friday prayers was attended by Tue COAS, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Buratai, GOC 7 Division, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, senior officers of the Army Headquarters, Theater Command, 7 Division, 8 Task Force Brigade and soldiers among others.