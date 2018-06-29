UNICEF to distribute 358,134 long lasting insecticide treated nets in Borno

To ensure the survival of children under the age of 5, UNICEF in collaboration with the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) will distribute 358,134 long lasting insecticide treated nets in Borno.

So far, UNICEF has already distributed long lasting insecticide treated nets (LLIN) to 45,868 children under 5 and pregnant lactating women in Shani LGA of Borno state.

A statement issued Friday by Kusali Nellie Kubwalo, Communication Specialist/Communication & External Relations, UNICEF Nigeria Maiduguri Field Office, Borno, Nigeria said the distribution is aimed to ensure that pregnant women, children under 5 years and other members of their families are protected from malaria, which is endemic in Nigeria and considered to be one of the major causes of morbidity and mortality in children and pregnant women.

UNICEF Chief of Borno Field office, Geoffrey Ijunet", however said that a community health worker demonstrated proper usage of a long- lasting insecticide treated nets. © UNICEF Nigeria /2018

“Preventing malaria is critical to improving nutrition, maternal and child health. Pregnant women and their babies are especially at risk, since malaria infection during pregnancy can lead to stillbirth, low birth weight and other complications.

"Procured with support from the Department for International Development (DFID), under five children and Pregnant & lactating women in Bayo, Biu, Kwaya Kosar and Hawul LGAs in Borno will also access the long- lasting insecticide treated nets. All the recipients of the nets will be given appropriate education on proper usage and advantages of the net", Geoffrey added.