Nupeng Sympathizes With Families Of Victims Of Tanker Explosion, Commends Frsc, Police, Others

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) profoundly commiserates with families of the victims involved in an accident of a petrol-laden tanker at the Otedola Bridge area of Ojodu-Berger, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway bound corridor, on Thursday June 28, 2018.

We are using this veritable medium to share in the pains of the families of the deceased, the injured in the hospitals receiving treatments and other victims who lost their properties as a result of the fire accident. It is really an unfortunate and avoidable incident.

NUPENG is using this opportunity to appreciate Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police (for providing security), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and other paramilitary operatives for their prompt response in rescuing the victims and for putting the situation under control.

We further appreciate these men for their essential services in clearing of the carcasses of the burnt vehicles at the highly busy inter-state highways and for removing damaged vehicles to re-establish normal traffic flow in and around the affected axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

NUPENG also call on everyone to learn from this unfortunate incident and urge Nigerians to remain safety conscious in order to avoid reoccurrence of such terrible incident.

SIGNED:

COMRADE PRINCE AKPOREHA,

NUPENG NATIONAL PRESIDENT.