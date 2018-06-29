Oshimili North Political Appointees Empower 60 Persons

No less than 60 persons have benefited from the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) benevolence as political appointees in Oshimili North, engaged in massive empowerment with a promise to do more.

The empowerment was made Wednesday, during a visit of the appointees to three different PDP Wards in Ibusa, wards 6, 7 and 8 respectively which was led by the state Commissioner of Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, and other political appointees.

The visit gave room for a one- on -one interaction with the people, even as 20 persons from each ward were empowered just as they promised to award scholarship to two undergraduates from each of the Wards.

According to Ogbueshi Ukah, the visit was not only meant to empower the people but to break the barriers of communication by bringing the government closer to the people and help them understand the role of government in the society.

Specifically, he urged the people to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) because it was the only way they can ensure that good government stays in power and bad governance is uprooted.

He said the PDP led administration in the state under governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done a lot in the state, therefore needs to be given second tenure to consolidate on its achievements.

He added: “The present government has helped to better the lives of people in the state, adding that roads are being constructed, drainages are constructed and cleared, youths are self-employed through the SMART Agenda and the aged are being catered for through the contributory health scheme."

The Commissioner emphasized the different achievements of the PDP government in the state to include, “the 05 initiative, the contributory health scheme, loans given to small entrepreneurs as well as the provision of jobs like Ward Liaison officers, DESTMA and SEEFOR project among others”, he said.

The political appointees encouraged the people to join the PDP as it is a friendly party that welcomes all and it's ready to work for the masses, adding that they would continue to bring the government to Ward levels and sustain regular visits to every Ward monthly”.

They added that those who had not been empowered will also be empowered because the empowerment will be done more often.

The Chairmen of the various Wards, Mr. Anthony Ogadi, Mr. Ukoh Ojie and Mr. Afam Anydor thanked the PDP political appointees for their efforts in ensuring that there is tranquility and transparency in government even as they thanked the Governor for his good works.

One of the beneficiaries, simply called Samuel, said the PDP government in the state has done well in empowering them. “We have not seen this type of government that thinks of the peoples’ welfare. Its good works are everywhere and we will not fail to vote for the Governor again”, adding that the visit to other Wards in the local government council would continue.