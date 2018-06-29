ADP Condoles With Family Of Victims Of Lagos Fuel Tanker Explosion

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), Lagos Chapter has condoled with the families of victims of the unexpected tanker explosion that occurred around Otedola bridge axis, along Magodo area of Lagos on Thursday evening.

The party in a statement made available to newsmen by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, conveyed the party's condolence to the families of those who unfortunately lost their lives in the fire accident and those who sustained injuries resulting from the fuel tanker explosion.

ADP said the spate of tanker accidents associated with fuel in Lagos is becoming too worrisome, observed that it can be curtailed by ensuring that drivers of PMS loaded-tankers comply with government directive specifying the time they must ply major roads in the state.

The party noted that it is too dangerous for highly inflamable substances such as PMS and liquefied gas to be transported with other road users at the same time.

Adelaja called on the Lagos State government to come up with time table for movement of petroleum products and other heavy duty trucks capable of causing frequent road accident, sounding as important the need to enforce this law to safeguard lives and properties of citizenry.

Citing similar incident that caused accident in Ojuelegba area of the state where a truck derailed from over head bridge which claimed several lives recently, ADP said it is worried at the frequency which such accident occurs in the state and that death of more than 100 commuters and total destruction of over 50 vehicles due to the tanker explosion calls for sober reflection, and new strategy to avert a reoccurrence.

The party asked Lagosians to remain calm at this trying time and pray for the quick recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injury, praying for the repose of the departed souls.

ADP, however, encouraged the general public to donate blood and relief materials to victims at various hospital across the state.

SIGNED:

Prince Adelaja Adeoye

State Publicity Secretary

ADP Lagos State, Nigeria.