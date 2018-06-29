Update On Lagos Fuel Tanker Accident

Time of crash :1730hrs

Time of Response :1740hrs

Report time :10minutes

Route :LA/IB(Otedola,outward Lagos

No. of pple invl:

No. Killed 9 as the time of filling the report

No of vehicles involved :54(1 tanker, 5 buses, 2 trucks, 1 tricycle, 45 cars

No. Injured : 4

Reg no:not acertain as all the vehicles are burnt

Nature :Multiple

Type :Fatal

Causes :break failure from laden fuel tanker

Action Taken :Joint rescue operation involving FRSC, Lasema, NPF, RRS, NSCDC, Lagos State Fire service, LASTMA

Source : FRSC