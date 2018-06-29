General News | 29 June 2018 09:14 CET
Update On Lagos Fuel Tanker Accident
Time of crash :1730hrs
Time of Response :1740hrs
Report time :10minutes
Route :LA/IB(Otedola,outward Lagos
No. of pple invl:
No. Killed 9 as the time of filling the report
No of vehicles involved :54(1 tanker, 5 buses, 2 trucks, 1 tricycle, 45 cars
No. Injured : 4
Reg no:not acertain as all the vehicles are burnt
Nature :Multiple
Type :Fatal
Causes :break failure from laden fuel tanker
Action Taken :Joint rescue operation involving FRSC, Lasema, NPF, RRS, NSCDC, Lagos State Fire service, LASTMA
Source : FRSC