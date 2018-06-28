TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Statement | 28 June 2018 21:51 CET

Unilag: Council Appoints New Registrar And Secretary To Council

By salauden tajudeen
The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, at its meeting of Thursday, June 28, 2018, appointed Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Esq., MNIM, MNIPR, as the new Registrar and Secretary to Council.

His appointment will take effect from Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Esq. has served as Deputy College Secretary (General Administration) at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (2009-2012) and is the current College Secretary/Director of Administration (2012 till date).

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and several other professional bodies.

He is happily married and blessed with children.
