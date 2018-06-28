Borno Dissolves 27 Caretaker Committee LGC Chairrmen

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has approved the dissolution of the 27 LGC Caretaker Committee Chairmen constituted by the state government in the month of January 2018.

A statement issued Thursday by the Borno State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Honourable Usman Zanna and made available to newsmen said the governor made the approval based on the constitutional powers conferred on him to dissolve all the LGC Caretaker Committee Chairmen at the expiry of their six months tenure as provided by the Borno State Assembly Law Government Administration Law.

He added that all the LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen were to hand over the affairs of their respective LGCs with immediate effect to their LGC Secretaries pending the appointment of new LGCs Caretaker Chairmen by the governor.

The statement added that the governor expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to the LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen for their cooperation and support to the state government as well as service to their people while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

He further advised the LGCs Secretaries to steer the affairs of their LGCs with utmost honesty and prudentially pending the appointment of the next LGCs Caretaker Chairmen.