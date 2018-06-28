Tanker goes up in flame on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of commuters and vehicles are trapped on the Michael Otedola Bridge in Lagos as a petrol laden tanker went up in flames.

The fire had spread to the vehicles caught up in the usual evening traffic on the bridge.

Outward bound passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have been caught up in serious traffic, with the battle to rescue trapped commuters impossible as at press time as the fire raged.

It is feared that many who could not flee are going to be burnt, while several vehicles are already up in flames.

Meanwhile the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)and Lagos Fire Service have been mobilised, reports the rapid Response Squad via its Twitter handle, @rrslagos767.

The RRS said its men were also “on ground to manage the situation.”

Credit: The Witness Newspaper