TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tragedy | 28 June 2018 20:34 CET

Tanker goes up in flame on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (PHOTOS)

By The Nigerian Voice

Hundreds of commuters and vehicles are trapped on the Michael Otedola Bridge in Lagos as a petrol laden tanker went up in flames.

The fire had spread to the vehicles caught up in the usual evening traffic on the bridge.

Outward bound passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have been caught up in serious traffic, with the battle to rescue trapped commuters impossible as at press time as the fire raged.

It is feared that many who could not flee are going to be burnt, while several vehicles are already up in flames.

Meanwhile the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)and Lagos Fire Service have been mobilised, reports the rapid Response Squad via its Twitter handle, @rrslagos767.

The RRS said its men were also “on ground to manage the situation.”

Credit: The Witness Newspaper

















If they could kill Jesus and He was perfect, say what they want about me 'cos I'm worthless.
By: Banky W

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists