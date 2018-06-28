Nigerian Army Marks Nadcel 2018 Celebration

The Nigerian Army will mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) from 29 June - 7 July 2018 at Monguno Borno State.

The theme of this year’s Army Day Celebration is “The Nigerian Army and National Security: A Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Development”.

The Acting Director Army public Relations, Army Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu in a statement Thursday said the activities to mark the NADCEL 2018 will kick off on Friday 29th June 2018 with press conference by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai in Maiduguri.

Other activities to mark the celebration include Juma’at prayers on Friday 29th June 2018 at all the Nigerian Army formation headquarters nationwide and Interdenominational Church Service on Sunday, 1st July 2018 at all formations and units of the Army.

There will be a sanitation exercise on 30 June 2018 at Gudumbali and other selected locations in Borno State.

Also, there will be free medical outreaches in some selected locations during the celebration.

Similarly, the celebration will feature military equipment exhibition and mini trade fair at Monguno.

The grand finale of NADCEL 2018 will be

address by the Chief of Army Staff’s to troops and decoration of troops with medals.