Karin Barber delivers Fountain University maiden distinguished lecture

A British-born African Cultural Anthropology, Professor Karin Barber has delivered the first distinguished university lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo.

Barber who has been a professor of African Cultural Anthropology at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom since 1999 specialises in studying the Yoruba-speaking area of Nigeria during her lecture said Yoruba culture is very deep with philosophical ideas.

She observed that Yoruba culture is deep with philosophical thoughts and rear wisdom that should be embrace and utilise to address and proffer solutions to social challenges.

She encouraged Yoruba people, particularly the youths to imbibe the Yoruba culture and transfer it from generation to generation.

According to her, "Yoruba culture, drama, music, dance, proverbs, oral literature are full of philosophical ideas and wisdom that we can be used in the society which we should not overlook. We need to develop them and build on them", she said.

She challenged the youths to cultivate the habit of speaking Yoruba language as a way of promoting and preserving the Yoruba culture.

The State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola who also attended the lecture expressed delight that the university was promoting Yoruba culture. The Governor commended the guest lecturer for her researches on Yoruba culture.

The Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Professor Amidu Sanni while speaking on the occasion said FUO remains committed to promoting Yoruba culture and values.

The VC said the distinguished university lecture was a part of the moves to promote Yoruba culture and assured that the university will do more particularly by encouraging students to embrace the culture.