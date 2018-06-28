Plot To Impeach Madumere Re-surfaces, As Imo Assembly Set To Suspend More Members On Gov. Okorocha’s Directive

Plot to impeach the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere takes a new dimension as Governor Okorocha through Imo House of Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Acho Ihim, has taken steps towards realizing the vexatious project by suspending four lawmakers suspected to be loyal to the Deputy Governor for on frivolous reason.

This sequel to preparing grounds for the purported impeachment plot against the Deputy Governor since the previous schemes failed on arrival.

The affected lawmakers in question are Hon. Uche Oguike representing Ikeduru State constituency, Ifeanyi Nnataraonye representing Imo Deputy Governor’s local government, Mbaitoli, Hon. Nzeruo John Nkenna of Oru East and Hon. Chiji Collins representing Isiala Mbano Constituency. Close source indicates that Assembly hammer is set to fall on members not willing to do the speaker’s bidding of impeaching the deputy Governor on the directive of the Governor Okorocha.

According to a motion raised on the floor of the Assembly, with the title: “Motion for Investigation of un-parliamentary Conduct of Four House members”, reads;

“…Whereas a number of members of Imo State House of Assembly have continual unabated to conduct themselves in ways and manner capable of eroding the co-operate image and sanity of Imo parliament and the State

Be it resolve by this House that Hon. Chiji Collins, Hon. Uche Oguwike, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataronye and Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo by (sic) immediately subjected to the disciplinary and ethic Committee of this Honourable House

Be it further resolved that 4(four) Honourable members be forthwith suspended till the report of the said Committee is received and resolved by this house.”

The motion suspending the lawmakers did not state in clear terms their offences, thereby keeping the populace in confusion and amazement.

An impeccable source close to us revealed that the suspension of the four lawmakers is in concert with the directive of Governor Okorocha with a view to paving way for impeachment proceeding against the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere as the suspended members are perceived to be stumbling block to the realization of the impeachment plot.

Report also alleged that the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ihim has compromised for N50 million gratifications from the Executive.

Speaking to one of the affected lawmakers, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, he said: “I am yet to know what our offences are. The suspension motion is a mere camouflage to the real issue, which our presence may have been serving as a hindrance to the quest in concluding their plot against the Deputy Governor who is standing against foisting of Okorocha’s son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu on Imo people”.

Our source also revealed that what is happening in Imo State House of Assembly had long been hatched as the present situation is one of the numerous options lined up to oust Imo Deputy Governor.

Another plot as revealed is an alleged plot to murder the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Paschal Nnadi, who is also said to be averse to the impeachment of an innocent person who has been found clean from any official and constitutional breaches.

Our source further revealed that hedge against their heinous plan to impeach the Deputy Governor was said to have raised a callous plan to do everything humanly possible to scale the huddle that may arise from the Chief Judge including going after his life.

Meanwhile, those fingered in the recent effort to impeach Imo Deputy Governor are Governor Okorocha and wife, Governor’s son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, Hon. Lugard Osuji, Obinna Mbata who is working in concert with Hon. Chike Okafor and the Speaker of Imo assembly who is ready to answer all Governor’s call with a view to winning himself the Deputy Governor’s slot.

It will recalled that Governor Okorocha three days ago set up a reconciliation committee headed by one Mr. Mcdonald Akano but took the party faithful by surprise with the suspension of four lawmakers who are said to be innocent.

There is palpable fear in the State as to what the present situation might lead to with the activation of Governor’s thugs and hooligans who harass, intimidate, assault and batter the people of State on daily basis including political calls who are opposed to governor’s insistence to foisting son-in-law on Imo people.