PHOTO Report: Dr Fayemi with ikun chiefs during campaign tour

Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; greeting some female chiefs in Osun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area….on Wednesday.

Ikun Ekiti chiefs awaiting the arrival of the JKF Campaign trail at the town square….on Wednesday

Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; greetingthe Onikun of Ikun Ekiti, HRM Oba Sola Olatunde; when the JKF Campaign trail arrived Ikun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area on Wednesday.